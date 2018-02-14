Mayor Kenneth Alexander to meet with President Trump

Kenny Alexander is sworn in as mayor of the City of Norfolk. (Photo: Eric Kane, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Mayor Kenneth Alexander will meet with President Trump on Wednesday to discuss opportunity zones, a tax program that works to get private investments in low-income communities.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss how the program could benefit communities in Norfolk and other places.

The city said it proactively has contacted the governor's office, Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and Virginia Economic Development Partnership to express interest in the program.

The city also has been working to find out how Virginia will select census tracts for inclusion.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m.

© 2018 WVEC-TV