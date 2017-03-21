McAuliffe grants absolute pardons to 'Norfolk Four'

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe pardoned four sailors who were accused of the rape and murder of Michelle Moore-Bosko in 1997.

The group, collectively referred to as "The Norfolk Four," consisted of Derek Tice, Danial Williams, Joseph Dick, Jr., and Eric Wilson.

The sailors maintained their innocence from the time of their arrests and said that confessions they provided to police were coerced.

In 2009, then Governor Tim Kaine issued conditional pardons to Tice, Williams, and Dick who served 11 years in prison.

Last year, a U.S. district court judge vacated charges against Williams and Dick after he issued an opinion that there was evidence showing that neither committed the crimes.

After the judge's decision, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring's office said it would not oppose overturning Williams' and Dick's rape and murder convictions.

Tice also had his conviction overturned. Wilson, who was convicted only of Moore-Bosko's rape, was unable to persuade courts to do the same for him because he already completed his sentence.

The Norfolk Four requested absolute pardons from McAuliffe in December 2016.

