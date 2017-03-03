MEAC Basketball Tournament set to start at Scope

Norfolk Scope arena (Photo: www.norfolk.gov)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- College basketball players will converge on Norfolk Scope March 6-11 for the 2017 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Basketball Tournament.

For the third straight year, the Nofolk State University Spartans come into the tournament as the Number 2 seed. They'll take to the court March 8 to face the winner of the match-up between South Carolina State (7) and Florida A&M (10).

The Hampton University Pirates are in the Number 4 position, one spot behind Morgan State. Both teams finished the season 11-5, but Morgan State beat Hampton on February 25, giving the Bears the higher seeded position.

In women's play, Norfolk State University (5) begins its tournament appearance by playing Delaware State University (12).

The Hampton University Lady Pirates is seeded at Number 3 and will face the winner of the Coppin State-Maryland Eastern Shore game on Thursday, March 9 at 12 p.m.

(© 2017 WVEC)