Missing man with dementia returns home safe

Marvin James, 71. (Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a legally blind man with dementia who had been missing since Friday returned home Sunday.

Detective said Marvin W. James, 71, walked out of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital's Emergency Department around 12 a.m. March 3.

James was in need of medications for his conditions.

By Sunday night, he returned to his home. He was safe and with his family.

(© 2017 WVEC)