Missing North Carolina teen may be in Norfolk

Mackenzie Gail Rogers (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A North Carolina teenager is missing, and authorities believe she may be in Norfolk with her ex-boyfriend.

17-year-old Mackenzie Gail Rogers was last seen at about 11 pm Friday night in her home in Leland. She was wearing a black hoodie, black t-shirt, Carolina blue basketball shorts, and black Vans sneakers. Mackenzie is 5'5" tall with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 140 pounds.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says they do not know what direction of travel she went or mode of transportation, but they have reason to believe she is with her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Christopher Brantner, in Norfolk, Virginia.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Ashley Stout at 910-880-4902, or call 911.

