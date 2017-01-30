WVEC
Missing red panda may have left Virginia Zoo

Official: Sunny may not be on zoo property

The Associated Press , WVEC 7:12 AM. EST January 30, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Officials at the Virginia Zoo now believe there is a strong chance that Sunny, the missing red panda, has left the zoo's campus.

Zoo Executive Director Greg Bockheim tells The Virginian-Pilot that there were no sightings Sunday, the sixth day that officials and volunteers have searched for the red panda. Officials have employed everything from dogs to a geothermal camera, but none has yielded Sunny.

The 19-month-old red panda was last seen on the night of Jan. 23 and was reported missing the next morning. Last week, officials had thought the tree-dwelling animal probably hadn't left zoo property.

Anyone who may have spotted Sunny is urged to call the zoo's hotline at 757-777-7899.

