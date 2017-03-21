Mistrial in civil case of officer who shot mentally ill man

Police on scene of the 2014 shooting of Lawrence Faine by a Virginia Beach Police officer. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - A clerical error involving a jury pool resulted in a mistrial being declared in the civil lawsuit of a Norfolk police officer who shot and killed a mentally ill man who had a knife.

Officer Carl Seger shot Lawrence Faine in 2014. A judge had ordered Seger to arrest Faine and take him to a hospital.

Seger says Faine came at him with a knife. Prosecutors determined Seger had to shoot Faine to protect himself and others.

Faine's family claimed the officer acted recklessly when he forced his way into the apartment with a gun, and had sought $2.5 million in damages.

But prospective jurors had not been properly assigned to the trial on Tuesday morning, which resulted in the judge declaring a mistrial.

Faine's family can re-file the lawsuit, but due to a court backlog, a new trial may be a year away.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

