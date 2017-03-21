WVEC
Close

Mistrial in civil case of officer who shot mentally ill man

Staff , WVEC 1:11 PM. EDT March 21, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - A clerical error involving a jury pool resulted in a mistrial being declared in the civil lawsuit of a Norfolk police officer who shot and killed a mentally ill man who had a knife.

Officer Carl Seger shot Lawrence Faine in 2014. A judge had ordered Seger to arrest Faine and take him to a hospital.

Seger says Faine came at him with a knife. Prosecutors determined Seger had to shoot Faine to protect himself and others.

Faine's family claimed the officer acted recklessly when he forced his way into the apartment with a gun, and had sought $2.5 million in damages.

But prospective jurors had not been properly assigned to the trial on Tuesday morning, which resulted in the judge declaring a mistrial.

Faine's family can re-file the lawsuit, but due to a court backlog, a new trial may be a year away.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 WVEC-TV

WVEC

Dozens called to court over missing jury duty, but claim they never received summons

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories