Multiple Sam's Clubs close without notice across nation

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Numerous media outlets across the country are reporting multiple Sam's Club locations closed without warning Thursday, with some employees saying they've received notification the closures will be permanent by the end of the month.

In Hampton Roads, the Sam's Club located at Little Creek Marketplace off Tidewater Drive in Norfolk was closed. Calling the store gives you a recorded message saying the location would reopen on Friday, January 12, with no further explanation.

Some employees told our sister station KHOU 11 News in Houston that their stores closed without notice, and they only learned of the closure as they arrived for work early Thursday.

Sam's website has already removed the closed stores, and if you call any of the impacted locations there is a taped message that announces the store closed Jan. 11.

The link to the Norfolk Sam's Club location currently gives an error message.

Related: Walmart raises hourly wage to $11, expands benefits

A letter from a Sam's Club location in New York reports the store will close permanently on January 26. The letter has not been independently verified.

Walmart is raising starting wage, but closing Sam's Clubs nationwide. You don't get a bump without a counter-measure. Don't believe me? Google "Sam's Club Closures". And read this letter given to Jamestown, NY associates. #Walmart #JobsReport pic.twitter.com/aWeUrlN3CU — Lori Rose Bebko (@_TorpedoGirl_) January 11, 2018

The news comes the same day Sam's parent company, Walmart, announced raises for some store employees.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

KHOU 11 in Houston contributed to this report

© 2018 WVEC-TV