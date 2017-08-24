Murder charges dropped against juveniles

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A prosecutor is dropping charges against two juveniles who were accused of killing a 17-year-old.

The prosecutor said there was not enough evidence to go forward with the case, after a witness did not show up to testify.

Kaison Mitchell was shot and killed outside of P.B. Young Elementary in Young Terrace back in April. A 17-year-old girl was also injured.

Another adult was charged in connection to the homicide. Robert Lee Vick Jr. is set for a preliminary hearing on September 11.

© 2017 WVEC-TV