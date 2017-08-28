Naro Expanded Video launches Kickstarter to stay open

(Photo: Naro Video)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Monday begins the last-ditch effort to help save one of the largest video collections on the East Coast.

The Naro Expanded Video Archival Library in Norfolk has launched a Kickstarter campaign to keep its doors open. The video store became a nonprofit last year and must raise $25,000 to keep from closing.

The store boasts more than 42,000 titles.

Video stores and nonprofits have been rapidly closing in the wake of video-streaming technology services like Netflix and Hulu.

To donate to the Kickstarter, visit SaveNaroVideo.com

© 2017 WVEC-TV