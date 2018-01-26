Naval Station Norfolk's new fitness program

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Navy is changing things up a bit.

On Friday, leaders cut the ribbon on Naval Station Norfolk's new Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System program.

"So we're trying to get them out of this fixed motion training into functional training to where they can relate this a lot more to being prepared for deployment," said Jacob Alexander, base fitness coordinator.

The Mayo Clinic says functional fitness trains your muscles to do daily tasks safely and efficiently.

It helps with agility and balance.

"We're just trying to improve peoples' ability, to move more efficiently, to be more stronger," added Alexander.

The question is, how do sailors feel about it?

"I'm still trying to catch my breath. But between warm-ups, working out with lifting weight and sled pushes, it's tiring but rewarding," said Amanda Schultz.

There's an app that can help gym goers with workouts, and trainers are on staff daily to assist.

There also are classes.



