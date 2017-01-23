New facade unveiled of the historic Decker building

The facade of the historic Decker building was restored. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk city leaders unveiled the reconstructed facade of the historic Decker building.

Crews had removed the facade stone-by-stone 10 years ago, and they preserved each stone. The original building was then demolished to make way for a hotel and conference center, called The Main.

Workers then rebuilt the facade down the street by reincorporating those original stones, all of which was Monday.

"It's no easy task to take a facade that was built in 1912, dismantle it, store it for all those years," said Peter Decker III of the Decker Law Firm. "That's what the city did, and now they put it all back together and made it look gorgeous."

You can see the new facade at the corner of Granby and Main streets.

