NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- 13News Now confirmed Friday that new Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron requested an audit of the entire Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

Baron wrote letters to city council members and the state auditor this week asking for a review, following word of a federal investigation into the the sheriff's office and his predecessor, Bob McCabe.

Baron was sworn into office on February 1. He began his career in law enforcement when he joined the Norfolk Police Department in 1995 as a patrol officer.

After retiring from the police department in 2011, Baron was hired by the sheriff’s office as a Captain.



