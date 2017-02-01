New Norfolk sheriff to be sworn in today

Colonel Joseph Baron will be sworn in as the new Sheriff of Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A new sheriff is in town.

Later today, Colonel Joseph Baron will be sworn in as the City of Norfolk's new sheriff.

He will take his Oath of Office during a ceremony at the Courthouse in downtown. The ceremony is open to the public.

Colonel Baron replaces Sheriff Bob McCabe, who announced his retirement in December.

Baron began his career in law enforcement when he joined the Norfolk Police Department in 1985 as a patrol officer. After retiring from the police department in 2011, Baron was hired by the sheriff's office as a Captain.

