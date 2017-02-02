New phone scam targeting Norfolk residents

Business telephone with extensions on desk in office (Photo: Hemera Technologies, (C) 2006 Hemera Technologies (c) Hemera Technologies)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities are warning Norfolk residents of a new version of a phone scam currently circulating the city.

The Norfolk Police Department Economics Crime Unit says victims in the scam are receiving phone calls from someone claiming that they have missed jury duty in Norfolk this week. The scammer then states that the victim needs to bring two Money Packs to City Hall and pay at the kiosk in the lobby.

Victims are then told to bring the bond voucher they receive from the kiosk to the Norfolk Sheriff's Office and speak with Deputy Brown or Lieutenant Collins who will issue them a cashier's check for the amount they paid.

The Norfolk Sheriff's Office and police department are reminding the public that jury duty correspondence is always sent through the mail.

“We take these scams very seriously, especially when they portray our law enforcement officials in a false light," Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron said on Thursday morning.

No one has lost any money from the scam so far, according to police.

(© 2017 WVEC)