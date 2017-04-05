New plans unveiled for Selden Arcade

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An old building is being re-born as "the place to be" for new local business.

The City of Norfolk is unveiling big plans for Selden Arcade. The building suffered major damage two years ago after an electrical and gas issue created an explosion tore through the arcade.

According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, the city is now envisioning a site with food, shops, and a maker's studio that will include technology such as a 3D printer, laser cutter, and a recording studio.

The Slover Library will run the studio, but the Downtown Norfolk Council will rent spaces to use as a retail incubator.

The hope is that it will attract more businesses Downtown.

The mayor and some city council members are unsure of the proposal, however, citing tourist doubts and wanting to get market rent.

