WVEC
Close
Closings Alert 5 closing alerts
Weather Alert 21 weather alerts
Close

New social media threat made against Norview Middle School

Staff , WVEC 8:14 AM. EST February 20, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Social media threats against Hampton Roads area schools continued for the second straight day, despite two arrests made on Monday.

The latest threat was directed at Norview Middle School in Norfolk.

Police said they received the threat on social media around 11:40 Tuesday night. An investigation to identify the source of the threat is underway.

Additional officers have been assigned to the school as a precautionary measure.

Threats have been made against at least nine other schools since the weekend.  All threats have been investigated and so far found to not be credible.

SEE ALSO: Police explain process of tracking down users who make social media threats

Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a threat made at Lake Taylor Middle School, and another teen was arrested for a threat against Virginia Beach Middle School.

Anyone found posting threats on social media face a Class 6 Felony resulting in up to 12 months in jail and/or a $2500 fine.

Anyone with information about the Norview Middle School threat is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV

WVEC

Threats made against local schools; Norfolk police arrest student in one case

WVEC

Student arrested for threat against Va. Beach Middle School

WVEC

Police explain process of tracking down users who make social media threats

WVEC

ECPPS, police investigate threat directed toward NC school

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories