New social media threat made against Norview Middle School

A police car sits outside of Norview Middle School. (Photo: Elise Brown, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Social media threats against Hampton Roads area schools continued for the second straight day, despite two arrests made on Monday.

The latest threat was directed at Norview Middle School in Norfolk.

Police said they received the threat on social media around 11:40 Tuesday night. An investigation to identify the source of the threat is underway.

Additional officers have been assigned to the school as a precautionary measure.

Threats have been made against at least nine other schools since the weekend. All threats have been investigated and so far found to not be credible.

SEE ALSO: Police explain process of tracking down users who make social media threats

Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a threat made at Lake Taylor Middle School, and another teen was arrested for a threat against Virginia Beach Middle School.

Anyone found posting threats on social media face a Class 6 Felony resulting in up to 12 months in jail and/or a $2500 fine.

Anyone with information about the Norview Middle School threat is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV