WVEC
Close

No charges for Norfolk officers involved in fatal shooting, family says

Staff , WVEC 2:18 PM. EST January 18, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Family members of India Beaty said the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office will not bring charges against the two Norfolk police officers involved in her death.

The 25-year-old was killed March 19, 2016 in the 9500 block of Shore Drive. Members of the Norfolk Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division were conducting a surveillance operation nearby, shortly before 1:20 a.m., when they noticed Beaty and a man arguing.

Police said a Beaty produced a handgun and threatened the man, who was unarmed. The officers got out of their vehicles and ordered her to drop the gun but claim she made a threatening motion with it, and that's when they shot her. Police said they later learned the gun India was holding was a fake.

Officers immediately began to provide first-aid. Medics were called, but Beaty died there.

13News Now recently spoke with Beaty's father, McKinley Beaty Sr., who said he talked to several witnesses, including one who claimed he was interrogated by police for 19 hours and forced to confess that India had a gun.

“I don’t know what to believe right now. Only thing I believe is the truth: that my daughter is not here right now,” he said.

At the time of Beaty's death, one of the officers involved in the shooting had been with the Norfolk Police Department for eight years, the other had been there for six. Family members told 13News Now on Wednesday the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office would not be charging either officer in the incident.

(© 2017 WVEC)

WVEC

Vigil held for woman shot and killed by Norfolk police officers

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories