No charges for Norfolk officers involved in fatal shooting

India Beaty

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office will not bring charges against two Norfolk police officers involved in the shooting death of 25-year-old India Beaty.

Beaty was shot and killed March 19, 2016 in the 9500 block of Shore Drive, shortly before 1:20 a.m. Members of the Norfolk Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division were in the area conducting a surveillance operation when they noticed Beaty and a man arguing.

Police said Beaty produced a handgun and threatened the man, who was unarmed. The officers got out of their vehicles and ordered her to drop the gun but claim she made a threatening motion with it, and that's when they shot her. Police said they later learned the gun India was holding was a fake.

Officers immediately began to provide first-aid. Medics were called, but Beaty died there.

13News Now recently spoke with Beaty's father, McKinley Beaty Sr., who said he talked to several witnesses, including one who claimed he was interrogated by police for 19 hours and forced to confess that India had a gun.

“I don’t know what to believe right now. Only thing I believe is the truth: that my daughter is not here right now,” he said.

According to a legal review by the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, civilians and law enforcement present the night India Beaty died believed the object she pointed toward the man she was arguing with was a real handgun and the fact that it was found to be fake does not change the impact its appearance had on those present.

At the time, investigators, along with the man Beaty was threatening, assessed the object as a real handgun that was capable of killing them.

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Gregory Underwood said in a statement Wednesday that investigators' use of force in the matter was deemed "appropriate and necessary."

No charges will be filed in the matter.

