NORFOLK, VA. (WVEC) - While hundreds of people gathered in Downtown Norfolk this weekend to participate in the Women’s March, one local businessman had something to say.

David Hledik, co-owner of Saint Germain and Elixia restaurants in Downtown Norfolk, posted on his Facebook page, complaining about the noise of the march.

"Women's march of Norfolk please shut the **** up," he wrote. "I was finally getting some sleep for the first time in a week and all I can hear is y'all **** running your **** mouth and screaming out front of my building ****. And for real nobody really gives a ****. Just so you know, and that's real."

Shanise Williams, organizer of the Girls Take Granby march on Saturday, says she was extremely upset when she read the comment. “The first thing I did was obviously get angry.”

Williams shared the Facebook post and then others continued to spread it online. Many wrote angry messages on group pages like Facebook and Yelp, supporting a boycott of Hledik’s restaurants.

When asked for comment, Hledik sent this statement exclusively to 13News Now:

I love people. I kid around a lot. Especially among my friends I work with. A lot of it is extreme absurdity and levity. Especially now- because society is becoming stranger right now. I made a joke to a private audience in a time that they would understand, because these are my friends and we love one another. No feelings were hurt until my words were altered and shared with people I don't know- so obviously and understandably my tone was misunderstood. I don't blame people for having this misunderstanding. But I am frustrated to be having a conversation based on someone else's twisting of my words. Although I frankly feel as though my privacy has been violated, my first concern is to tell you that I support women's rights, LBGTQ rights, civil rights and human rights, and all of the intersections of them, because for various reasons this had been called into question. I genuinely care about people and would like to get back to living my life and contributing to my friendships and my city. For the sake of that, I also have plenty of friends and associates who'd vouch for me readily.”

Hledik’s co-owner and sister, Tiffany Kidwell also sent 13News Now a separate statement:

As a woman myself, I absolutely support women's rights, civil rights and human rights. I love our community and the people in it. I am deeply saddened by what has transpired for all who have been hurt or affected by it. We as a restaurant have been contacted by a few women's organizations in our community to be given the opportunity to prove this to be true and we are grateful for the opportunity to give our time as well as donations and any other support we can.



With sincere apologies,



Tiffany Kidwell

Williams said Kidwell’s apology was sufficient and said she will be sitting down with the co-owners to make sure incidents like this don’t happen in the future.

