NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - A move to shut down a nightclub in Downtown Norfolk is heading to city council Tuesday.

Council members are scheduled to vote whether to revoke a "special exception" for The Palace on Plume Street which would force the club to close.

The vote will following a public hearing on the matter.

City officials said The Palace continues to violate city code despite numerous attempts by Norfolk staff members to resolve the issues with the owner, Kenneth Bullock.

A letter to Bullock cited violations including overcrowding, illegal fireworks, lewd dancing, and several violent incidents. Among those incidents were a shooting and a stabbing.

The letter also stated that The Palace failed to pay all of its taxes.

Bullock's attorney, Kevin Martingayle, told 13News Now the city's allegations are weak.

"We don't think it's a very strong case the city staff has, and we think that's why they went the political route instead of trying to go to court or to the ABC Board. There are statistics that aren't compared to anything. There is no evidence that this place has ever been charged with any type of administrative or legal violation," he said.

"I've heard of fights breaking out, never when I've been there," Nicole Oliver stated.

Bullock created an online petition that's gathered close to 100,000 signatures. He claims the city is targeting him because he is black.

"There is only one business in the past several years that has been slated for a possible shutdown, and that's The Palace. It's also the only one that is owned by an African-American in Downtown Norfolk," Martingayle said.

Ibos Kesei, who owns a shop next door, told 13News Now The Palace has brought a lot of business to Plume Street, and he would hate to see it go.

"I like that they moved here and tried to bring business to Downtown, and he's a good guy," offered Kesei.

Martingayle responded to the city's letter refuting its allegations against The Palace. He requested additional information from the city including from the Norfolk Police Department which he believes is relevant to The Palace's case.

