Norfolk city leaders pass new hiring discrimination protections

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Discrimination in city hiring or contracting based on sexual orientation and gender identity is now illegal in Norfolk.

City Council came to a unanimous decision on both proposals on Tuesday night.

It is already illegal to discriminate based on race, religion, sex, disability or national origin.

The law also requires any city contract of more than $1,000 to include new protections in additions to age, marital status and political affiliation.

Norfolk City Councilman Martin Thomas spoke out about the passing of the ordinances on his Facebook page, saying he is proud of his fellow Councilmembers.

Hampton Roads Pride, a LGBT non-profit organization in Southeastern Virginia, thanked the Norfolk city leaders for the move.

