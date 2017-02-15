Norfolk cracking down on jury dodgers

File: Jury Box in a court room (Photo: stockage, stockage)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Norfolk is planning to start using technology to crack down on those who are dodging jury duty.

Our partners at The Virginian-Pilot report a new computer system will be used to track down those who do not take part in their civic duty.

Last year, only around 40 percent of the tens of thousands of people who were summoned actually showed up.

Those who did not faced little punishment.

State law allows judges to hit jury dodgers with fines up to $200.

