Norfolk cracking down on jury duty dodgers

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Norfolk officials are starting to crack down on the hundreds of people who never show up for jury duty each month.



Norfolk Circuit Court chief deputy clerk Tom Larson tells The Virginian-Pilot that only 42 percent of the roughly 42,000 who were summoned over the last five years actually showed up, but almost no one was punished for not coming. He says his office's old computer system made it too cumbersome and costly to follow up on no-shows.



The computer system was upgraded in December and since then officials have been able to quickly identify the 600 people who ignored a summons last month.



Circuit Judge Jerrauld Jones has ordered those 600 to come to court Friday and explain themselves. They could each face fines of $50 to $200.

