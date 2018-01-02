Norfolk elementary school teacher killed in New Year's Eve shooting

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An elementary school teacher was shot and killed on New Year's Eve, and police are now searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Virginian Drive in Ward's Corner just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

First responders arrived to find Caroline Hendrix suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hendrix was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Hendrix was a pre-K teacher at Oceanair Elementary school. Norfolk Public Schools issued the following statement:

The Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) family was extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the very tragic death of Ms. Caroline Hendrix. Ms. Hendrix, a pre-K teacher at Oceanair Elementary School, was a long-standing member of our faculty and has impacted the lives of countless students, parents and staff members. She leaves behind a legacy spanning 25 years that won’t soon be forgotten. This is a tremendous loss to the district and community; we sincerely hope for swift justice in this case. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to her family and all those who have been affected by her untimely passing. "

On Tuesday, a letter was sent to parents of students at Oceanair Elementary:

Letter to Parents for Loss of Staff Member, 1-2-2018

There is no suspect information available at this time, and police ask that if you have any information, to please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV