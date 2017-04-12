Norfolk family displaced by fire

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A fire tore through a home Wednesday night in Norfolk.

Firefighters got the call around 9:35 p.m. for a residence on Kidd Boulevard. When they got there, crews found smoke and flames coming from the attic.

It took them just 10 minutes to knock down the flames. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

The family living there will be staying with relatives.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

