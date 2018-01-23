Norfolk Fire Captain, Police Officer recognized by Coast Guard for heroism

Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District, congratulates Norfolk Police Officer David Dubus after presenting him the United States Coast Guard Distinguished Public Service Award in Norfolk, Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo: Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Captain and a Norfolk Police Officer were recognized Tuesday by the Coast Guard for their heroism.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Capt. William Sigafoos and Norfolk Police Officer David Dubus were given the Coast Guard Distinguished Public Service Award during a Norfolk City Council meeting.

Capt. Richard Wester, commander, Sector Hampton Roads, presents the United States Coast Guard Distinguished Public Service Award to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Capt. William Sigafoos (right) in Norfolk, Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo: Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

The two men were awarded for their roles in saving three distressed swimmers near Ocean View Park in Norfolk on May 19, 2017.

"The U.S. Coast Guard is honored to work with partner agencies like Norfolk Fire and Rescue and the Norfolk Police Department," said Rear Adm. Meredith Austin. "We are proud to serve alongside dedicated professionals like Capt. Sigafoos and Officer Dubus who, without hesitation, took lifesaving actions before we arrived on scene."

Sigafoos and Dubus put on life jackets and swam about half mile to two children and an adult who were struggling to stay afloat.

Sigafoos realized one child was in need of immediate medical assistance, so he swam the child back to shore.

Dubus stayed with the other child and adult, treading water and helping them stay afloat before a response boat from the Coast Guard arrived on scene.

Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District, shares a moment with Norfolk Police Officer David Dubus while presenting him the United States Coast Guard Distinguished Public Service Award in Norfolk, Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo: Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

