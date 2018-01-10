Norfolk firefighters take on duplex blaze

Fire truck from the City of Norfolk (Photo: Norfolk Website)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Firefighters battled a blaze Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet, the fire occurred in a duplex at Faraday Court and Piccadilly Street around 4:30 p.m.

Crews had the fire under control just before 5 p.m.

All occupants of the duplex are accounted for, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting occupants who were displaced by the fire.

No further information has been released.

