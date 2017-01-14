Norfolk hands out hundreds of free apple, pear, and peach trees

Red apples on a tree (Photo: Olci)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- You've heard of adoption events for animals, but what about trees? The city of Norfolk held a one-of-a-kind event this weekend.

Friends of Norfolk's Environment and the City of Norfolk gave out up to hundreds of fruit and nut trees to residents Saturday in an event called 'Jam'n Jamz.'

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ernie Morgan Center on Granby Street.

Trees varieties included apple, pear, plum, fig, Pawpaw, peach, and more.

Those who adopted a tree were given planting and care instruction. They also had the opportunity to learn about rain barrels, chat with Norfolk beekeepers and watch jam-making demonstrations.

The event is part of a larger effort to increase Norfolk's tree canopy.

