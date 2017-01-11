Norfolk investment in pipes paying off

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Bursting pipes can be a huge problem for people as temperatures drop, and then heat up.

For the past 20 years, Norfolk has invested around $32 million annually in updating its pipes, according to an official. This is being attributed to the city only facing minor breaks during the snowstorm.

"Generally when you get really cold weather like this and then it warms up it makes our pipes contract and expand and often times we'll see main breaks, so this time around we only saw four which is very good," said Harry Kenyon, management services administrator with Norfolk's department of utilities.

Kenyon says there are 900 miles of pipe running under city streets. "We've been working on infrastructure replacement. Replacing old cast-iron pipes, with PVC plastic pipes. And I think those improvements we're seeing the results of that, so we're seeing fewer main breaks," he said.

If you spot a pipe that burst, you can call the city's 24-hour water/wastewater emergency number at 757-823-1000.

