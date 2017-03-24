Norfolk invites people to leave their mark on new library branch

I-Beam steel construction, on blue sky (Photo: SasinParaksa)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Norfolk is inviting people to grab a marker and leave their mark on a construction beam that will be part of the Broad Creek Anchor Branch Library.

The signing ceremony will take place March 29 at 11 a.m. at the future home of the library. It will be located next to Richard Bowling Elementary School.

City and community leaders broke ground on the library in September 2016. It should be completed by the end of 2017.

Groundbreaking for Broad Creek Anchor Branch Library Groundbreaking in September 2016. (Photo: City of Norfolk)

The Broad Creek Anchor Branch will be the public library system's second anchor branch. The first is the Mary D. Pretlow Branch which opened in Ocean View in 2008.

The new branch will have a children's area, public computers, meeting spaces, and many other features.

