Norfolk joins nationwide initiative, looks to improve

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Bloomberg Philanthropies selected Norfolk to join 66 other cities across the country in What Works Cities. The initiative helps mid-sized cities enhance their use of data to improve decision-making and to engage with the people who live there.

Norfolk will work to improve its ability to collect a variety of data and make the information more accessible for city staff members and residents. The city also will develop ways to gauge Norfolk's progress towards ensuring safe, healthy, and inclusive communities.

“We are very excited about this incredible initiative and appreciate the collaboration with Bloomberg Philanthropies," said Kenneth C. Alexander, Mayor. “Norfolk is a dynamic and engaging city that seeks every opportunity to use emerging technologies in ways that add value to our communities. I challenge everyone involved to create timely and relevant digital applications that will strengthen our neighborhoods, grow and attract businesses and continue to improve our quality of life.”

Participants in What Works Cities identify more effective ways to evaluate programs and improve performance, best use resources to serve their communities, and address a number of social challenges including poverty, inequality, and public safety. Together, the growing number of participants are able to network and tap into the knowledge of global experts.

Virginia Beach is among the cities participating in the initiative.

Other members:

Albuquerque, NM; Anchorage, AK; Baltimore, MD; Birmingham, AL; Boulder, CO; Buffalo, NY; Bellevue, WA; Boise, ID; Boston, MA; Cambridge, MA; Cape Coral, FL; Chattanooga, TN; Charlotte, NC; Denton, TX; Denver, CO; Des Moines, IA; Downey, CA; Durham, NC; Fargo, ND; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Fort Worth, TX; Glendale, AZ; Greensboro, NC; Gresham, OR; Hartford, CT; Independence, MO; Jackson, MS; Kansas City, KS; Kansas City, MO; Knoxville, TN; Laredo, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Lexington, KY; Lincoln, NE; Little Rock, AR; Louisville, KY; Madison, WI; Mesa, AZ; Milwaukee, WI; Modesto, CA; Naperville, IL; Nashville, TN; New Orleans, LA; Olathe, KS; Portland, OR; Providence, RI; Raleigh, NC; Riverside, CA; Salinas, CA; Salt Lake City, UT; San Francisco, CA; San Jose, CA; Seattle, WA; Scottsdale, AZ; Saint Paul, MN; South Bend, IN; Syracuse, NY; Tacoma, WA; Tempe, AZ; Topeka, KS; Tulsa, OK, Victorville, CA; Waco, TX; West Palm Beach, FL; and Wichita, KS.

