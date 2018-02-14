Norfolk joins Waze Connected Citizens Program

file photo (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Norfolk announced they have joined a data-sharing partnership with Waze, the app that allows drivers to share real-time traffic and road information.

The partnership is a part of the Connected Citizens Program, which allows city governments to communicate road conditions with app users.

"Designed as a free, two-way data share of publicly available traffic information, the Connected Citizens Program promotes greater efficiency, deeper insights and safer roads for citizens of Norfolk," a press release from the city stated.

Waze provides partners with traffic and road information submitted by drivers and in exchange, the city provides real-time road conditions to Waze.

"Norfolk is thrilled to partner with the Waze Connected Citizens Program to provide and collect data that will allow people and City staff to make informed decisions regarding travel in our City,” said Douglas L. Smith, Norfolk City Manager.

To find out more about Connected Citizens visit http://waze.com/ccp. To download the free Waze app for iOS or Android, visit http://www.waze.com/get.

© 2018 WVEC-TV