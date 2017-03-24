Norfolk launches initiative to bring uniform, affordable housing to neighborhood

A rendering of a home that may be built through the Olde Huntersville Plan Book in Norfolk (Photo: City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Norfolk is launching an initiative to bring uniform-looking houses to one of its neighborhoods and to revitalize the community.

The first-of-its-kind effort will help create affordable and well-designed homes on narrow lots that are typical in Olde Huntersville. The initiative also will cut through much of the red tape often found in the building process.

The Olde Huntersville Plan Book Program will provide opportunities for renters to become owners in the neighborhood and allow the community to grow from within.

It includes pre-selected and pre-approved home designs that people or builders can choose, assisting in simplifying the process. The designs can be customized, and the market-rate homes will fit into the architectural character of the neighborhood.

The current project schedule shows that the City of Norfolk hopes to hold a city council public hearing on the subject in late April. The city also would like to have plans ready for building by then.

