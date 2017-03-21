Norfolk leaders need input on City Manager search

City of Norfolk (Photo: www.norfolk.gov)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk City leaders want to know what skills, experience and qualities do you want in the next City Manager?

The former City Manager, Marcus Jones, left the position late last fall in order to run the city of Charlotte, N.C.

To fill the void, former Norfolk Police Chief Michael Goldsmith was promoted to the role of Deputy City Manager.

Now, City leaders are hosting a community meeting in hopes of hearing the public's thoughts on who should be hired for the job.

The meeting will happen on Thursday, March 23, from 7-8 p.m. at the Academy for Discovery at Lakewood.

The meeting will be moderated by Robert Burg, Executive Vice President of Ralph Andersen & Associates.



Can’t make the meeting? A survey will be available on the City's website on March 24.

© 2017 WVEC-TV