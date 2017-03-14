Norfolk man scores $150,000 scratcher win

(Photo: Virginia Lottery)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Life just took a major turn for Donald McNair, who won the grand prize of $150,000 in 'Amazing 8s' scratcher game.

McNair bought the scratcher ticket at the 7-Eleven at 3112 Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk.

McNair reportedly wasn't sure if the ticket in his hand was actually a winner, and even his wife doubted him. As it turns out, the ticket was really a top-prize winner.

McNair was the fourth player to claim the $150,000 prize in Amazing 8s. Just two days after he claimed, the fifth and final top prize in that game was claimed, which means the game is closed. It’s the Virginia Lottery’s policy to close games once the last top prize is claimed.

McNair, who is retired, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings, except to help his family and church.

