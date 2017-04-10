Norfolk officer arrested, accused of unlawful recording of a minor

File photo of a Norfolk police car (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A grand jury has indicted a Norfolk Police Officer on a charge that he inappropriately shot video or took pictures of a minor.

Corporal Roy Sharp turned himself in on April 6, a day after he was indicted one count of Virginia State Code 18.2-386.1: Unlawful filming, videotaping, or photographing of another.

According to special prosecutor Nate Green, the recording incident took place on November 21, 2016, and involved a person under the age of 18.

Norfolk Police confirm Sharp's arrest, say he has since been released on bond.

Sharp, a 16-year veteran of Norfolk Police, remains on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the indictment.

Sharp is scheduled to be in court on April 19.

© 2017 WVEC-TV