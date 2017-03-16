Norfolk Police asking for help identifying burglary suspect

(Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators are asking for help in identifying a man suspected of breaking into two businesses.

The first burglary happened just after 4 a.m. on February 28 at the Beach Bay Food Store located at 9501 First View Street.

Responding officers found the front door pried open.

(Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

The second burglary happened around 4:30 a.m. on March 7 at the ABC Liquor Store located at 159 West Ocean View Avenue.

Police say the suspect busted out the front glass of the business.

The man is accused of stealing several items at each location.

As detectives continue to investigate these commercial burglaries, they encourage anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

