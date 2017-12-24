WVEC
Norfolk police car involved in motor vehicle accident

Staff , WVEC 12:22 PM. EST December 24, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Norfolk police car was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Christmas Eve. 

Officers said the incident happened just after 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of Longdale Drive.

The officer was attempting to take a left turn onto N. Military Highway when a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway was struck by the police car. 

According to police, the man fell to the ground and has what has been described as non-life threatening injuries. 

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

There is no other information at this time. 

