Norfolk police car involved in motor vehicle accident

File photo of a Norfolk police car (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Norfolk police car was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Christmas Eve.

Officers said the incident happened just after 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of Longdale Drive.

The officer was attempting to take a left turn onto N. Military Highway when a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway was struck by the police car.

According to police, the man fell to the ground and has what has been described as non-life threatening injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no other information at this time.

