Norfolk Police: Child hit by car, taken to hospital

Norfolk police car (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - A child was taken to a local hospital after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon in Norfolk.

According to emergency dispatch, this accident happened in the 800 block of Goff Street at around 1:40 p.m.

The child was taken to CHKD. The extent of the child's injuries were unknown to the dispatcher.

There was no word on the circumstances behind the accident or any possible charges.



© 2017 WVEC-TV