NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- One man is dead and three people are injured after a possible drive-by shooting in Norfolk.

Around 7:45 Sunday night, police received calls that there were gunshots coming from multiple cars near Church Street and Princess Anne Road. When police arrived on scene, they found a car that crashed into an apartment building.

They discovered a man inside the vehicle had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say three women were also shot, one of whom is 17 years old. They were transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. One of the women is in critical condition, while the other woman and the teen have non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting is an isolated incident and there is not a threat to public safety. They said they do not believe it is gang related.

Detectives have not released a suspect description and encourage any one with information about this homicide and shooting incident to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

