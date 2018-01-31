Norfolk police investigate homicide after man was found in a home

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police are investigating after a man was found dead in a home on Wednesday.

According to a officials, police were on the scene of the 1500 block of W. Little Creek Road at 8:50 p.m.

Once police arrived in the scene they discovered a 45-year-old man dead inside of a home. Detectives are investigating this as a homicide, but the cause of the man's death is still undetermined.

A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

No further information has been released at this time.

