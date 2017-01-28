Norfolk police investigating Charlotte Street homicide

Police lights.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Norfolk on Saturday morning.

Police said dispatchers received an emergency call for a man who had just been shot in the 800 Block of East Charlotte Street, shortly after 12 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 28-year-old man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, detectives have not released any details regarding a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)