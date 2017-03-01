WVEC
Norfolk Police investigating possible hit and run near Early Street

Staff , WVEC 11:02 AM. EST March 01, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Police are on the scene of a possible hit and run crash in the Sherwood Forest Apartment complex.

According to Daniel Hudson with the Norfolk Police Department, the incident happened just before 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning. 

Hudson says the victim is awake and talking to officers on scene. 

Stay with 13News Now for updates on this developing story.

 

 

