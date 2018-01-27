Norfolk police respond to bomb threat at Target

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Police said an unknown man called the Target located in the 1200 block of N. Military Highway and demanded money. The caller said that a bomb and a person with a gun was inside the store.

The call came in around noon.

Police evacuated and searched the store.

There was nothing found during a preliminary search. Bomb K-9s were also called to search the store.

Crews are investigating the incident.

There is no additional information at this time.

