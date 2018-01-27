WVEC
Close

Norfolk police respond to bomb threat at Target

Staff , WVEC 1:57 PM. EST January 27, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Police said an unknown man called the Target located in the 1200 block of N. Military Highway and demanded money. The caller said that a bomb and a person with a gun was inside the store. 

The call came in around noon.

Police evacuated and searched the store. 

There was nothing found during a preliminary search. Bomb K-9s were also called to search the store.

Crews are investigating the incident.

There is no additional information at this time. 

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories