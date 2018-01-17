Norfolk police searching for Dollar General robbery suspect

(Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police are trying to identify the man accused of robbing a Dollar General store.

The robbery happened on January 14, around 8:45 p.m. at the store located at 2591 Tidewater Drive.

Police say the suspect walked in and demanded money from employees. When the clerk complied, the suspect allegedly fled before police got to the scene.

The suspect is described as a black man around 30-years-old, approximately 5'5" and weighs between 140-160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black mask, black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Detectives are asking if you recognize the man in these surveillance photos or know anything about this crime to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

