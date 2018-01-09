WVEC
Norfolk police searching for jewelry thief

Staff , WVEC 11:20 AM. EST January 09, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police need help identifying a man who is accused of breaking into a Norfolk jewelry store. 

Police released a surveillance video in which they say you can see the suspect breaking into Baker's Fine Jewelry & Gifts store located in Ghent.

Detectives say once inside, the man stole multiple items from a display case. 

Police ask anyone who recognizes this man to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

