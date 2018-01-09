Norfolk police searching for jewelry thief

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police need help identifying a man who is accused of breaking into a Norfolk jewelry store.
Police released a surveillance video in which they say you can see the suspect breaking into Baker's Fine Jewelry & Gifts store located in Ghent.
Detectives say once inside, the man stole multiple items from a display case.
Police ask anyone who recognizes this man to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
