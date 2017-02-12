Norfolk police searching for missing elderly man

Goodwin "Goody" Glassman (Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police are asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man who has been missing since Thursday.

Goodwin "Goody" Glassman, 94, of the 8500 block of Circle Drive, is described as a white man with white hair, hazel eyes and a mustache. He is about 5'8" and 178 pounds.

Police say Glassman was last seen wearing a blue or gray fleece and jeans. He may be driving a gold 2011 Lincoln MKX with Virginia tags "JES GOOD." The car also has a Shriner's badge on the back hatch.

Glassman also suffers from the early stages of dementia.

Anyone with information on where Glassman may be is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)