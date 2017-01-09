Norfolk police sergeant released from hosptial after attack leaves eyes, face, neck burned

Dale Bright (Photo: Norfolk Sheriff)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A police sergeant whom investigators said someone attacked with a caustic substance Monday was released from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in the afternoon.

The liquid, which the attacker threw on the officer, burned the sergeant's eyes, face, and neck.

A police department spokeswoman said the 51-year-old Dale Patrick Bright of Virginia Beach approached the sergeant just before 10 a.m. outside Dunkin' Donuts, located in the 800 block of North Military Highway, and tossed the liquid into the sergeant's face.

Investigators believe the attack was unprovoked.

Detectives said Bright tried to run, but the injured sergeant chased after him while calling for backup and providing Bright's location and description.

Police described the sergeant's burns as "significant."

They will send the caustic liquid to the State Police Lab in order to determine what the chemical agent was.

Bright is being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail on a charge of Malicious Wounding by Means of Caustic Substance.