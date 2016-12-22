Norfolk Police solve 35-year-old homicide

(Photo: The City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- in 1981, 20-year-old Donna K. Walker was found dead inside her apartment. 35 years later, Police say they know what happened, and can now bring justice for the victim and her family.

On September 5, 1981 Walker's father found her dead in her apartment on Redmon Rd. Police ruled Walker's death a homicide. They used every means available to them at the time, but they were unable to find a suspect.

In 2013, the police department's Cold Case Unit began a review of the case. Officials re-examined the evidence and contacted potential witnesses.

Three years after reopening the case, detectives discovered a suspect, Joseph Johnston.

Johnston was 31-years-old at the time of Walker's death. He lived at the Harbor North apartment complex on Ocean View Ave. and was known to work at local funeral homes and cemeteries.

A Grand Jury indicted now 66-year-old Johnston, Wednesday.

Johnston is currently being held at the Elmira Correctional Facility in New York for unrelated charges. He awaits extradition to Virginia.